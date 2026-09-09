Flexport Appoints Zoe Chan as General Manager, Singapore & Malaysia

Supply chain and logistics leader brings two decades of experience across APAC to support Flexport’s growth in the Singapore-Malaysia corridor

Singapore, September 9, 2026 — Flexport, a global leader in supply chain technology, today announced the appointment of Zoe Chan as General Manager, Singapore & Malaysia. Chan brings 20 years of experience in supply chain and logistics, with a focus on commercial development, business expansion, and leading high-performing teams across Asia. Chan most recently spent nearly five years at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, where she served as Regional Director leading Consumer Goods and Fashion vertical development across APAC.

“Singapore and Malaysia play a critical role in global trade, serving as key hubs for transportation, manufacturing, and technology supply chains across Asia.,” said Daniel Sanvicente, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific. “Zoe brings deep regional expertise and a strong track record of supporting customers as they grow across Asia, leveraging Flexport’s technology and global network.”

Chan’s appointment comes as the Singapore-Malaysia corridor plays a central role in global supply chains. Singapore serves as a gateway to Asia, connecting to nearly 160 cities through more than 100 airlines, while Malaysia continues to grow as a procurement, distribution, manufacturing, and technology hub. Penang has also become a key semiconductor center, with high-value components moving across borders and customers requiring greater real-time visibility.

Chan brings deep expertise of the APAC logistics market having grown up in Hong Kong and worked across multiple regional and global logistics companies. She has lived and worked in both Hong Kong and Singapore, building strong regional relationships and helping clients navigate complex supply chain challenges. Before Chan’s role at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, she held senior roles at DSV, Panalpina, and LF Logistics, spanning global and regional key account management, industry vertical sales, supply chain management, and network solutions design.

“Singapore and Malaysia sit at the heart of global trade from manufacturing hubs to fulfillment across ASEAN and international markets,” said Chan. “The companies winning here are the ones who move fast, stay compliant and have full end-to-end visibility. That’s exactly what Flexport provides.”

As companies adapt to shifting demand and new opportunities across sea, air, and road freight, Chan will help customers build more resilient, efficient supply chains across the region. Flexport's technology platform connects freight, inventory, and customs into a single system, giving businesses the visibility they need to make faster decisions and keep goods moving across international markets. In 2025, Flexport shipped to 135 countries and today operates more than 45 offices worldwide.

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why since our founding in 2013, it's our mission to make global commerce so easy there is more of it. Flexport is the tech-driven platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Flexport was one of CNBC's Disruptor 50 Companies as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Trusted by more than 10,000 brands, Flexport connects every step of the supply chain from factory floor to customer door—making it easy for businesses to ship anywhere, sell everywhere, and grow faster.