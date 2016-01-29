Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

News and Views

  • Too Fat to Fly: Why There’s No Cargo Version of the Airbus A380

    March 14, 2016

    Too Fat to Fly: Why There’s No Cargo Version of the Airbus A380

  • Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan

    March 1, 2016

    Flexport Rolls Out Employee-Friendly Equity Plan

  • Apollo 11 Astronauts Filled Out This Customs Declaration When They Returned From the Moon

    February 29, 2016

    Apollo 11 Astronauts Filled Out This Customs Declaration When They Returned From the Moon

  • DHL Global Forwarding Failed on Software, and That’s Why It’s Being Sold So Cheaply

    February 24, 2016

    DHL Global Forwarding Failed on Software, and That’s Why It’s Being Sold So Cheaply

  • A Game Theory Analysis of Ocean Carrier Competition

    February 20, 2016

    A Game Theory Analysis of Ocean Carrier Competition

  • How DHL Pioneered the Sharing Economy

    February 14, 2016

    How DHL Pioneered the Sharing Economy

  • Infographic: How Valentine’s Day As You Know It Is Made Possible By Global Trade

    February 13, 2016

    Infographic: How Valentine’s Day As You Know It Is Made Possible By Global Trade

  • What We Do at Flexport

    February 3, 2016

    What We Do at Flexport

  • How Maritime Insurance Helped Build Ancient Rome

    January 29, 2016

    How Maritime Insurance Helped Build Ancient Rome

  • Our Tech Platform

    Ocean, Air, Ground, All From the Cloud

    Learn More

  • Our Service Model

    Expert Teams Dedicated to Your Business

    Learn More