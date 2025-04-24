Capacity and Demand: The broader market is observing a significant negative impact on shipping volumes from China to North America, with 50% cancellations. The short-term outlook for volume growth from Southeast Asia to North America remains muted as we see consistent volume in April compared to January through March, roughly 6,000 TEUs.

Increased Blank Sailings: Ocean carriers are withdrawing capacity in the Transpacific Eastbound trade at faster rates than COVID in anticipation of reduced demand following new tariffs on shipments from China to the US. Carriers are reducing capacity by deploying smaller vessels, blanking (cancellation) scheduled sailings, and even the suspension of entire service loops. For context, a service loop is like a bus route. It’s a set schedule that ships follow every week, stopping at the same ports in the same order.

Ocean Alliance (CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen, and Orient Overseas Container Liner), Premier Alliance (ONE, HMM, YML) and ZIM/MSC have completely suspended eight of their weekly service loops. See Table 1 below. Additionally, more services are blanked for several weeks across alliances/carriers, with further blank sailing announcements expected. In late April and early May (Weeks 17-19), more than 25% of weekly service-loops are already cancelled. In comparison, Week 19 of 2020, during the early stages of COVID, had a 24% cancellation rate. Limited information is available for Week 20 and after, as carriers are closely monitoring market developments and may announce additional blank sailings depending on changes to demand. See our blog post for more details.