President Trump Signs Executive Order on U.S.-U.K. Trade Agreement: On June 16, the White House published an executive order that will implement some parts of the U.S.-U.K. trade agreement announced on May 8. Set to take effect seven days after publication in the Federal Register, the executive order will:

Maintain a baseline 10% IEEPA reciprocal tariff on U.K. imports

Reduce Section 232 tariffs on U.K. auto parts from 25% to 10%

Reduce the effective Section 232 duty rate on U.K. automobiles from 27.5% to 10%, applicable to an annual quota of 100,000 vehicles

Eliminate IEEPA reciprocal tariffs and Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs on U.K. products that fall under the World Trade Organization Agreement on Trade in Civil Aircraft

Per the order, the U.S. may also implement a quota of U.K. steel and aluminum imports that will be subject to most-favored-nation duty rates, contingent upon whether the U.K. meets American requirements on the security of steel and aluminum supply chains.

The U.K. is also likely to receive “significantly preferential treatment” with regard to potential upcoming Section 232 duties on pharmaceuticals, contingent upon the U.K. complying with “certain supply chain security standards.”