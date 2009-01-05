Back to Glossary
Glossary
Yard Storage
Yard storage is charged by the trucker if a container is stored at the trucker's yard, instead of a terminal.
Yard Storage
What is yard storage?
Yard storage is the storage of containers in a trucker’s gated yard. If a container cannot be delivered to its destination before the Last Free Day, the container may be stored at the trucker’s yard to avoid costly demurrage charges. Truckers charge a daily fee for yard storage.
A pre-pull will usually include a free night’s storage at the trucker’s yard before beginning to incur yard storage fees.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries
How Long Does It Take to Pick Up a Container from Port?