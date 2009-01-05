What is yard storage?

Yard storage is the storage of containers in a trucker’s gated yard. If a container cannot be delivered to its destination before the Last Free Day, the container may be stored at the trucker’s yard to avoid costly demurrage charges. Truckers charge a daily fee for yard storage.

A pre-pull will usually include a free night’s storage at the trucker’s yard before beginning to incur yard storage fees.

