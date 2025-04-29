You're Invited: Navigating the New Tariff Landscape
Join us for a special event at the Flexport San Francisco Office
In response to President Trump’s recent announcement eliminating the de minimis exemption and introducing sweeping U.S. tariff changes, businesses are facing a new wave of disruption in global trade.
Join Flexport GM Zeid Houssami and VP of Customs Bernie Hart for a live, in-person event designed to help you understand the immediate impact of these changes—and what to do next.
You'll walk away with:
- A clear breakdown of what the new tariff policies mean for your business
- Actionable strategies to protect and adapt your supply chain
- Insights from industry leaders navigating this shift in real time
Event Details:
📍 Flexport San Francisco Office
760 Market Street, Floor 8
San Francisco, CA 94102
🗓️ Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Registration: 4:00 pm
- Content + Live Q&A: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
- Networking Happy Hour: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
🔐 Please bring a valid photo ID for building check-in.
Seats are limited—register now to secure your spot at this timely, in-person event with two of the most influential voices in global logistics.