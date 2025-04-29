In response to President Trump’s recent announcement eliminating the de minimis exemption and introducing sweeping U.S. tariff changes, businesses are facing a new wave of disruption in global trade.

Join Flexport GM Zeid Houssami and VP of Customs Bernie Hart for a live, in-person event designed to help you understand the immediate impact of these changes—and what to do next.

You'll walk away with:

A clear breakdown of what the new tariff policies mean for your business

Actionable strategies to protect and adapt your supply chain

Insights from industry leaders navigating this shift in real time

Event Details:

📍 Flexport San Francisco Office

760 Market Street, Floor 8

San Francisco, CA 94102

🗓️ Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Registration: 4:00 pm

Content + Live Q&A: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Networking Happy Hour: 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

🔐 Please bring a valid photo ID for building check-in.

Seats are limited—register now to secure your spot at this timely, in-person event with two of the most influential voices in global logistics.