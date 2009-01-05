Skip to content
Flexport Holiday Gift Guide 2024 Dark

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 2024

A Gift Guide from Flexport Founder and CEO, Ryan Petersen

Flexport is proud to partner with so many wonderful brands to power their logistics. This holiday season, Flexport's Founder & CEO, Ryan Petersen, is spotlighting some of our customers in our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. Watch the videos below to learn what Ryan loves most about these brands and products. From outdoor gear to high-tech electronics, there is something for everyone on your shopping list.

Plus, stay tuned, as Ryan will be adding new gifts throughout December.

arozzi logo--square

Gaming Desks, Chairs, and Accessories

Arena Gaming Desk + Torretta Series Chair

The Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is a spacious, ergonomic workspace designed to enhance your gaming experience, featuring a durable, stain-resistant surface and customizable height settings. Paired with the Torretta Series Chair, this combo offers superior comfort and support with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a sleek, modern design to keep you in the game longer.

bombas logo--square

Socks and Apparel

Compression Calf Socks

The Compression Calf Socks provide targeted support and all-day comfort, designed to reduce fatigue and improve circulation during long hours on your feet. Made with soft, breathable fabric, these socks offer a snug, supportive fit for active lifestyles.

boxbollen logo--square

Fitness

Complete Set with App License

Boxbollen is a gamified fitness tool designed to improve your focus, concentration, and reflexes. The Complete Set comes with everything you need to get started, including the soft ball, adjustable headband, an elastic string, and access to the Boxbollen app.

brondell logo--square

Water Filtrations Systems and Bidets

Coral

The Coral water filtration system uses a three-stage filtration process to remove over 75 different contaminants from your tap water. It’s compact and easy to install neatly under your sink, making it a great holiday gift.

brumate logo--square

Drinkware and Coolers

Müv 35oz Travel Mug

The ultimate travel mug for busy parents and on-the-go friends everywhere. The Müv travel mug keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours, and cold for over 24 hours.

clutch logo--square

Portable Chargers

Clutch Pro Lightning

The world’s thinnest portable charger is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles and world travelers. Weighing in at just 3.7 oz., this sleek charger magnetizes to the back of your phone for reliable power to keep you connected all day.

glade logo--square

Ski Goggles

Adapt 2

If you’re an avid skier or snowboarder, you know the right pair of goggles can make all the difference. Glade Optics’ Adapt 2 is a sophisticated pair of lenses that automatically adjusts their tint based on the intensity of UV light, and harnesses an anti-fog design to stay clear in all weather conditions.

goliath logo--square

Toys and Games

Jelly Blox

Jelly Blox offer a fun and safe building experience with oversized, easy-to-handle pieces that promote creativity and fine motor skills.

kizik logo--square

Footwear

Wasatch Mid

Kizik’s shoes are designed to provide convenience and accessibility with hands-free, step-in capabilities: you can put them on and take them off without having to bend over, tie laces, or adjust anything. The Wasatch is perfect for those who need stability during active days or while walking on uneven terrain.

outdoor research logo--square

Outdoor and Performance Apparel

Men's Vigor Grid Fleece Half Zip

Built for durability and comfort, this fleece is designed for active lifestyles, featuring ActiveTemp™ tech that regulates your body temperature and keeps you comfortable.

parachute logo--square

Home Goods

Soft Rib Towels

Parachute’s Soft Rib Towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton, known for its superior softness, durability, and absorbency. And thanks to the unique ribbed structure, these towels not only look great but also dry faster!

portland leather logo--square

Leather Goods and Apparel

Circle Crossbody

Made from premium leather, the Circle Crossbody combines sleek, minimalist design with functional craftsmanship, perfect for carrying your essentials in style.

rtic logo--square

Coolers, Drinkware, and Outdoor Gear

Soft Pack Cooler

The RTIC Soft Pack Cooler is designed with high-performance insulation that keeps your drinks and food cold for up to two days, making it perfect for day trips, tailgates, or camping adventures.

simple-modern logo--square

Drinkware and Accessories

24 oz Trek Pivot Tumbler

The Trek Pivot 24oz Water Bottle is the perfect companion for active kids, featuring a spill-proof lid and a durable, lightweight design that’s easy to carry. Made from high-quality stainless steel, it keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and hot for 6, ensuring hydration on the go all day long.

birdie logo--square

Personal Alarms

The Birdie

This personal safety alarm is designed to give you peace of mind wherever you go. The Birdie acts as a personal fire alarm in your pocket: simply pull the top off to activate an ear-piercing siren and flashing strobe light.

tropicfeel logo--square

Apparel and Accessories

Tropicfeel Wardrobe

The Tropicfeel Wardrobe is a game changer for those who want to travel light without sacrificing packing space. It allows you to pack up to 20% more into your travel bag by maximizing space and organizing your clothes efficiently.

wyze logo--square

Smart Home Tech

Wyze Cam Pan v3

This fully weather-resistant, indoor/outdoor security camera is great for keeping an eye on the kids from anywhere in the house, or any outdoor activity around your property.

yeti logo--square

Drinkware and Coolers

Rambler™ 20 oz Cocktail Shaker

The YETI Rambler Cocktail Shaker is designed for people who enjoy their drinks in style. The double-wall vacuum insulation ensures that your drinks stay at the perfect temperature for hours, whether it’s coffee or whiskey.