Flexport is proud to partner with so many wonderful brands to power their logistics. This holiday season, Flexport's Founder & CEO, Ryan Petersen, is spotlighting some of our customers in our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. Watch the videos below to learn what Ryan loves most about these brands and products. From outdoor gear to high-tech electronics, there is something for everyone on your shopping list.

Plus, stay tuned, as Ryan will be adding new gifts throughout December.