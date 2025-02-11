Logistics After Hours
Join us for a special happy hour at Manifest 2025!
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
5–7pm
CHICA - Inside the Venetian
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd St 106, Las Vegas, NV
What’s on Tap?
- Drinks and delectable bites
- Professional headshots to elevate your LinkedIn game
- A room full of logistics pros ready to connect
Don’t miss this chance to relax, recharge, and make meaningful connections at one of the conference’s premier events.
RSVP now to secure your spot and make sure we save you a drink!
Co-sponsored by: Flexport and Parabola