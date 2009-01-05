Tuesday, November 12

Tour Starting at 3:00 PM

Hard Eight BBQ at 4:30 PM

Flexport Dallas Warehouse Tour & Hard Eight BBQ

Get an inside look at our Dallas warehouse in action! See how our team picks, packs, and ships goods with precision and speed. Mingle with Flexport business leaders and fellow supply chain pros as you tour the heart of our operations.

After the tour, join us for bites and brews at Hard Eight BBQ starting at 4:30 pm. Space is limited, so RSVP early - we're excited to show you how we ship!

Tours will last up to 30-minutes and will be followed by open Q&A with our Warehouse experts.