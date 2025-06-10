Customs Brokerage
Modern Customs Broker for Faster, Simpler Trade
From customs clearance to landed costs, get complete transparency across your entire supply chain with advanced analytics, historical data access, and instant milestone tracking—all in one platform. Let Flexport Customs Brokers reduce your costs and uncover duty savings opportunities.
Calculate tariffs with confidence
The Flexport Tariff Simulator provides importers with the real-time data, insights, and transparency they need to make smarter, faster decisions in a complex global trade environment.
Make informed data-backed decisions about pricing, sourcing, and inventory management
Connect and align all parties by providing shipment visibility through a single platform and gain full visibility into your import costs with our SKU level landed cost reporting.
Don’t just react to issues; prevent them from happening in the first place
Our experts identify potential problems in advance and take swift action to resolve them, ensuring a smoother customs clearance process and fewer disruptions to your supply chain.
Identify opportunities to save money without compromising compliance
We don’t stop at clearing goods – we actively work to enhance your import strategy with duty avoidance and minimization strategies.
Transforming the Customs Process
Structuring complexity and turning it into opportunity.
We’re revolutionizing customs with AI-powered automation and seamless integrations, ensuring unmatched compliance and reliability for our customers. Our system digitizes and consolidates data for faster error resolution, improving accuracy and response times to create a more efficient, streamlined supply chain.
Join thousands of leading brands on Flexport
Improve speed and accuracy with tech-enabled customs
Drive timeliness and high accuracy filing rates with forwarder agnostic capabilities (4PL) for any cargo shipment, HS code classification and duty optimization services.
Optimize your import strategy
Access ingested and completed entries and historical data through customizable reporting and analytics. Proactively focus on duty minimization and avoidance opportunities for your business and always be ready for governmental and regulatory changes with industry experts guiding you through any landscape.
Quick search at your fingertips
Search Everything. Stop at Nothing. Search for what you want—SKU, HS code, PO, style, or customs entry number—in any customs document. Then find it and related items all in one place. No more time lost bouncing between systems.
Robust product library
Capture product data to speed imports. Simplify customs clearances through dynamic data associated with your products or SKUs. The secure Product Library is your central source of truth, enabling you and your customs broker to tackle exceptions immediately and identify saving opportunities through duty minimization and avoidance.
Landed costs now within reach
Know exactly how much it costs to get a SKU into inventory. That’s a clear business advantage. Flexport makes calculating landed costs not only possible, but easy.
When it comes to tariffs and trade, 2025 has already proven to be a year of significant change and complexity. This guide dives into relevant importer strategies, tools, and technicalities—including ways to mitigate tariff impacts, reduce compliance risks, and recover costs where possible.
Extend your expertise with trade advisory consultants
Mitigate risks, analyze, and optimize end-to-end supply chain spending with our experienced in-house experts
Compliance Programs
Assessments & Data Analysis, Responding to CBP inquiries, Training, Prior Disclosures
Tariff Classification
Tariff Engineering, Binding Ruling requests, Complex Classification Projects
Customs Valuation
First Sale, Bona Fide buying agents, Transfer Pricing, Reconciliation
Duty Drawback
Unused Merchandise, Manufacturing, Rejected, Petroleum, and USMCA Same Condition
ACE Analysis
Classification Trends and inconsistencies, Potential compliance concerns, Cost saving opportunities
Duty Refund/Savings
Post Summary corrections, Protests, Free Trade Agreements
Country of Origin Analysis
Substantial Transformation, Origin Engineering
Trade Remedy
Section 301, 232, 201, including exclusions; Antidumping and Countervailing duty support
Frequently Asked Questions
