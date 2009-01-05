Cargo Insurance

Cargo insurance is coverage for your shipment from pickup to delivery, across multiple carriers and modes. It covers the purchase value (not retail value) of your goods, as well as freight and other costs associated with the cargo. Flexport highly recommends purchasing cargo insurance as 50% of freight claims are denied by carriers. If something happens to your goods while in transit, it’s highly unlikely that the carrier will be held accountable for much, if any, of the value of the goods. Flexport Insurance’s competitive pricing is a small fraction of your shipment value (0.4% of invoice value). Our cargo insurance policy allows you to cover all your cargo end-to-end under one policy or single out shipments that need it most. You can submit claims within minutes on our Client App. Once the claim is approved, you can usually expect a check or wire within 15 days if the claim is under $100,000.