Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
homepage hero

Your end-to-end
supply chain, all in
one platform

Flexport is the platform that coordinates global logistics from factory to customer door — empowering businesses to ship anywhere, sell everywhere and grow faster.

profile-photo

Hello Sofia!

From factory floor to customer door

Ocean & Air Freight

We offer ocean and air freight solutions for businesses of all sizes. Unlock the power of our global trade network to move your goods with ease. Our technology provides SKU-level visibility so you have peace of mind from origin to port. Track your shipments in real-time and manage your costs with unparalleled reliability and speed.

Customs

With Flexport Customs, our expert brokers can help you clear goods quickly, minimize import duties, and leverage customs data to benefit your entire supply chain. We'll work with you even if you don’t ship with us.

Trucking

Take the wheel of your international and domestic freight by bringing everything under one roof. As the control tower for your ground operations, we track your shipment milestones for the road ahead, from dispatch through delivery.

Fulfillment

Flexport Fulfillment provides fast, reliable DTC and B2B fulfillment. We make it easy to sell in more places with our 30+ eCommerce and retailer integrations. Plus, our Seller Portal gives you end-to-end visibility and control.

More than 10,000 clients trust Flexport with their supply chain

  • klean-kanteen-logo-dark-grey
  • bombas-logo-dark-grey
  • KN-logo-dark-grey
  • moen-logo-dark-grey
  • caraway-logo-dark-grey
  • Adidas-logo-large
  • gerber-logo-dark-grey
  • kizik-logo-dark-grey
  • simple-modern-logo-dark-grey
  • yeti logo
  • brumate logo
  • rtic logo
  • trek logo
  • ooni logo
  • black-diamond logo
  • rag and bone logo
  • boxbollen logo
  • fluidra logo
  • klean-kanteen-logo-dark-grey
  • bombas-logo-dark-grey
  • KN-logo-dark-grey
  • moen-logo-dark-grey
  • caraway-logo-dark-grey
  • Adidas-logo-large
Read Their Stories
We have a dedicated space for communication on each shipment, reporting tools, line level invoices — all of this information allows us to make educated decisions.
Drew Barker Headshot R2

Drew Barker, VP of Operations, Bombas

Flexport Customer Since 2017

Homepage Split IMG-2

Flexport Ocean Freight

Digitize freight forwarding for visibility and control

Whether you’re shipping for the first time or moving thousands of TEUs a year, Flexport optimizes speed and cost with world-class FCL and ocean consolidation services. What sets us apart are our technology and our people. We digitize and structure your supply chain data, so you can track each shipment down to the SKU, from PO creation all the way through clearance and delivery – along with an expert team supporting you every step of the way.

Explore Ocean Freight
Homepage Split IMG-1

Flexport Air Freight

Take flight with flexible speed

Expedite your shipments with speed and precision. Our tailored solutions, including charter services, optimize your air freight planning with live shipment updates and actionable reports – all while keeping your costs in check. Whether you have a few critical shipments that need space or you need to move pallets with speed, we'll deliver your goods where you need them, when you need them.

Explore Air Freight
Homepage Split IMG-3

Flexport Trucking

Handle every haul with ease

Lower your operating costs across all trucking services: drayage, cartage, FTL, and LTL. Get SKU-level visibility powered by our integrated platform, plus customized pricing through our nationwide trucking carrier network. Let us be an extension of your transportation team, from port to door.

Explore Trucking
Homepage Split IMG-4