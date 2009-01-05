LCL Freight Forwarding
LCL Freight Forwarding Made Easy With Flexport. Take Control of Your Supply Chain.
Unprecedented Visibility and Control in International Shipping—From PO Creation All the Way to Final Delivery
Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track ocean cargo shipments. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s global logistics platform:
- Gain SKU-level visibility and control, and collaborate with your partners and suppliers in real time
- Quote, book and track your shipments across ocean, air and land
- Clear customs ahead of time
- Insure your cargo and protect your goods
- Access working capital and claim duty drawback
- Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics
Why Customers Love Flexport Freight Forwarding
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The growth of our business precipitated a growth in shipments. To scale, we needed technology to support the volume and diversity of our inbound freight.”
Drew Barker, VP of Operations, Bombas
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock, Product Manager, DOTLUX
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold, giving us better understanding and control."
RoxAnne Thomas, U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber
Every Milestone. Real-Time Insights. All in One Place
Unlock a complete view of your supply chain. Flexport tracks shipments for end-to-end oversight across multiple forwarders and carriers, all in the Flexport Platform or via integrations.
Replace the hunt for updates with a powerful centralized resource. Get seamless, real-time notifications of milestones and exceptions. Search, filter, and collaborate on urgent cargo in minutes. A broader view informs smarter decisions for fewer downstream impacts.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Canada, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get the Canada-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.