Hey Boohoo!
Boohoo & Flexport
You’ve seen phenomenal growth, up 43% in the past 3 years, but it’s tough out there for online retailers – with negative growth anticipated for FY24.
Together, we can get you return to growth by improving visibility and control over your supply chains - helping you ship quickly and efficiently.
“Technology is at the heart of everything that we do and is the platform upon which we have been able to rebuild the brands we’ve acquired over the past three years.”*
Mahmud Kamani, Chairman, Boohoo
Get Back to Growth
With 13 fashion retail brands, you’re creating thousands of SKUs every day. Visibility and seamless communication across your vast supply chain is paramount and it takes the right partner to help you manage suppliers more effectively, collaborate more rapidly and ship products more efficiently.
Working Together
We know supply chain visibility and instant communication across your network is key to your future success, so let us help you see in real-time and get back to growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to unlock your global supplier network and launch products faster than ever by tracking freight over ocean, air, and land - with instant insight into dependencies, risk factors and timelines.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)