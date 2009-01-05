Hey BTX Group!
BTX Group & Flexport
You’re a fashion innovator with the purpose to: “Create fashion that makes women feel great.”
Together, we can accelerate improved communication and collaboration across your supply chain network to drive growth and business agility.
“BTX Group offers several business solutions. Our goal is to create win-win solutions and to build close relationships with our retail partners."*
- BTX Group Brand Book
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to fashion innovation, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room to grow. You need a partner who can accelerate your profitability by opening up new global markets and moving goods more efficiently throughout the supply chain.
This partnership will facilitate the smooth-running of processes and exceptional management, helping to enhance dialogues and fully close the network gap. So you can continue to offer your customers the best products.
Working Together
We know being strategic is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain network, you need the right tools to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to international growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to make collaborating and communicating with your suppliers and warehouses easy – with message threads that follow your PO across workflows, while exceptional management keeps things running smoothly.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"Even in difficult situations, we have a firm grip on the latest information. In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
“Our first year was all about showing us the missing links in our supply chain. Flexport helped us find them, fix them, and streamline them. We saw significant savings."
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
"I had worked with Flexport before and knew we would have access to specialist people that would proactively keep us informed and guide us through the process."
Ghislain Liabeuf (Operations and Logistics Director, Rensair)