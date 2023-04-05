Hey Gymshark!
Gymshark & Flexport
We’ve seen your phenomenal success and your brand grow from strength to strength: $1bn in 10 years.
By partnering with Flexport we can improve visibility and control over your supply chains, helping you propel the next 10 years of growth.
“Visibility into performance and ready access to the underlying data is key to our business. We’re accelerating the way we act on data”*
Gemma Hulbert, Chief Data Officer, Gymshark
Get Ahead of Growth
We know that managing this level of rapid growth isn’t easy and we can see from your existing partnerships with Shopify, Google and Alteryx that now is the time to partner with a specialist who can predict and get ahead of digital, data, and collaboration bottlenecks.
Working Together
We know visibility is key to your future success, and we can help you see supply chains in real-time and get ahead of growth challenges. Track freight over ocean, air, and land and get insight into dependencies, risk factors, and timelines - to help you manage your global supplier network and launch in new markets successfully.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)