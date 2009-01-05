Hey Intergamma!
Intergamma & Flexport
You’re a DIY retailer with a purpose: to take customer focus and sustainability into more markets by uniting enterprise architecture, encouraging collaboration across franchises, and bringing greater insight to operations. And you’re delivering on that goal, with a 7% YoY growth in retail turnover in 2022.
“We will invest heavily in our supply chain in the coming years. We do this in order to supply the increasing demand more efficiently, and we also do this sustainably.”
Joost de Beier, CEO, Intergamma
Get Ahead of Growth
We know you’re an established retailer with a wide reach. But there’s always room to expand. And when you do, you need a partner that can match your speed, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and profitability by maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time.
Working Together
We know that best-in-class digital architecture and coordination is key to your success. You need the visibility to harness data and insights across internal systems - from sales to fulfilment - and ensure smooth collaboration between independent franchises. It’s time to embrace digitisation, increase supply chain volatility and improve coordination across your whole operation, so you can unlock the next phase of sustainable growth.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The Flexport team has really invested time and energy into the relationship with us and our suppliers. At every stage of our partnership, they have been flexible, agile, and determined to do the best thing for our business."
Hans Danhof (Supply Chain Director, Blokker)
"I’m extremely impressed by the Flexport system – with how user-friendly it is, and how good report building is. It’s by far the best on the market"
James Day (Co-Founder & Operations Director, Mous)
"We want to be spending 80% of our time on the things that really matter. That's why as many shipments need to be hassle-free and automated, so that we can have the time and headspace - and Flexport allows us to achieve this."
Lewe Goldmann (Supply Chain & Operations Director, CLOUD NINE)