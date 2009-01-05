Hey Mizuno!
Mizuno & Flexport
You’re a sports equipment and sportswear innovator with the purpose of contributing to society through the advancement of sporting goods and the promotion of sports. And you’re delivering on that goal, fuelled by solid financial performance resulting in global revenues of about $1.6 billion.
Together, we can quickly improve visibility and control over your supply chains, supporting your strategic priorities to drive growth.
"Demand Solutions helps us keep striving for supply chain excellence every day by enabling us to embed clearly defined processes in our organization across functions.*"
Josh Creasman, Mizuno USA Vice President, Supply Chain
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to sports equipment and sportswear innovation, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room to grow. You need a partner that can match your speed, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and profitability by maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to be the best partner to your retailers, suppliers and athletes.
Working Together
We know being agile is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain, you need the visibility to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to international growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to launch products faster than ever by having a comprehensive view of your supply chain, keeping your partners up-to-date on changes and making it easier to adapt quickly to external circumstances.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)