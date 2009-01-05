Hey Puma!
Puma & Flexport
You’re a sportswear and fashion innovator with a purpose: to be the fastest in the world. And you’re delivering on that goal, fueled by solid financial performance with an 11% increase in sales YoY in Q2 2023.
Together, we can improve visibility and control over your supply chains quickly, fueling your strategic priorities to drive growth.
“Our name shows the agility and the speed in how we work. We have very lean structures that are decentralized, and that makes us fast in the way we operate.”*
Arne Freundt, CEO, Puma
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to sportswear innovation, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room to grow. And you need a partner that can match your speed, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and profitability by maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to be the best partner to your retailers, suppliers and athletes.
Working Together
We know being fast is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain, you need the visibility to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to international growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to launch products faster than ever by tracking freight over ocean, air, and land - with instant insight into dependencies, risk factors and timelines.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)