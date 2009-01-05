Hey tesa!
tesa & Flexport
You’re a trailblazing manufacturer developing innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive product solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers.
And you’re delivering on your targets, fuelled by solid financial performance with a record turnover of € 1,667.8 million in 2022 – an 8.8% increase on 2021.
Together, we can improve the sustainability and control of your supply chains quickly to cut down your Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 30% by 2025 (tesa 2021 Sustainability report).
“By 2030, 80% of our spending should only go to suppliers who not only meet our sustainability requirements but can also provide verified evidence of this with high standards. It's about creating full transparency for our supply chains”*
Jane Chen, Head of Responsible Sourcing, tesa
Get Ahead of Change
When it comes to innovation in manufacturing, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room for improved sustainability transformation.
You need a partner who can enable you to attain your sustainability goals by identifying where carbon emissions are being produced in the transport element of your supply chain and finding the optimal mix of ocean, rail, air, and trucking to lower your greenhouse gas emissions. So you can continue to deliver green and innovative products to your partners and customers.
Working Together
We know being sustainable is at the core of everything you do. So, when things become unclear in your supply chain, you need the visibility to act quickly and decisively. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to advance towards climate neutrality by identifying where carbon emissions are being produced in the transport element of your supply chain and finding the optimal mix of ocean, rail, air, and trucking to lower your greenhouse gas emissions.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The Flexport team has really invested time and energy into the relationship with us and our suppliers. At every stage of our partnership, they have been flexible, agile, and determined to do the best thing for our business."
Hans Danhof (Supply Chain Director, Blokker)
"I’m extremely impressed by the Flexport system – with how user-friendly it is, and how good report building is. It’s by far the best on the market"
James Day (Co-Founder & Operations Director, Mous)
"We want to be spending 80% of our time on the things that really matter. That's why as many shipments need to be hassle-free and automated, so that we can have the time and headspace - and Flexport allows us to achieve this."
Lewe Goldmann (Supply Chain & Operations Director, CLOUD NINE)