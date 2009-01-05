Hey Vagabond!
Vagabond & Flexport
You’re a fashion innovator with a philosophical framework that follows: The Craft, The Choice, The Care, and The Change.
And you’re delivering on that goal, fuelled by solid financial performance resulting in net sales of 817 MSEK in 2022.
Together, we can accelerate improved communication and collaboration across your supply chain network to drive growth and business agility.
“Every detail in every Vagabond shoe is carefully selected by our design and production teams and we rely on long-term commitments and cooperation with our supplying partners.”*
Ulrika Simonsson, ex-CSR Manager (2015), Vagabond
Get Ahead of Change
When it comes to fashion innovation, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room to grow. You need a partner who can provide the right tools to make collaborating and communication easy with both direct suppliers and sub-suppliers across your supply chain.
This partnership will facilitate the smooth-running of processes and exceptional management, helping to enhance dialogues and fully close the network gap. So you can continue to offer your customers the best products.
Working Together
We know being strategic is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain network, you need the right tools to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to international growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to make collaborating and communicating with all of your suppliers and warehouses easy – with message threads that follow your PO across workflows, while exceptional management keeps things running smoothly.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)