Hey ZF Group!
ZF Group & Flexport
You’re an automotive technology innovator with a purpose to enable the next generation of mobility.
And you’re delivering on that goal, fuelled by the solid financial performance of €43.8 billion in 2022, a 14% increase of 14% YoY.
Together, we can improve visibility and control over your supply chains quickly, fuelling your strategic priorities to drive growth and sustainability.
ZF’s facilities receive raw materials and components from about 10,500 suppliers*
Get Ahead of Growth
Your financial figures alone are proof of success but there’s still room to grow. You need a partner that can match your agility, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and profitability by maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to be the best partner to your retailers and suppliers.
Working Together
We know being resilient is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain, you need the visibility to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value.
It’s time to launch products faster than ever by tracking freight over ocean, air, and land - with instant insight into dependencies, risk factors and timelines.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"Even in difficult situations, we have a firm grip on the latest information. In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
“Our first year was all about showing us the missing links in our supply chain. Flexport helped us find them, fix them, and streamline them. We saw significant savings."
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
"I had worked with Flexport before and knew we would have access to specialist people that would proactively keep us informed and guide us through the process."
Ghislain Liabeuf (Operations and Logistics Director, Rensair)