Customer Care is transforming into a semi-full customer service center and part of our pilot is to help the ISDR team by signing up potential sales leads via a form vs. transferring calls directly to them because of volume and bandwidth.

Is there a way you can help me by creating an internal form for my team to fill out when a potential sales lead calls in? We would like to gather the following data:

how many leads did customer care sign up

how many converted into a legit sales lead

how many were actioned

how many went to junk

how many converted into clients

Or maybe we don’t reinvent the wheel and we can use the same form that’s online but we can add something to the form where if we check the box it counts as a customer care lead sign-up?