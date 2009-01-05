Connect With a Flexport Trade Finance Expert at No Cost
Request a Complimentary Consultation
Many companies trust Flexport to move their supply chains. Now, you can unlock the potential of your growing business with reliable trade financing from Flexport Capital.
Supply Chain Finance for Financial Leaders
Flexport offers clients lines of credit ranging from $100,000 to $20 million to finance inventory, freight and duty and so that you can:
Access Trade Finance From a Trusted Source
Companies rely on Flexport’s freight forwarding solutions to gain a single point of control. Now, with Flexport Capital, that point of control can include fast, convenient trade finance customized to your exact needs and sourced from a partner you already do business with.
Fund Revenue Growth with Flexible Financing
Our customers use Flexport Capital to help achieve their full growth potential. With trade capital financing for inventory, freight, and duty charges, companies are free to invest in new products, hires, or other initiatives to meet revenue goals. Compare that to having your cash tied up for months before sales even begin.
Enable Strategic Decisions That Reduce Landed Costs
Because we already understand your supply chain and your business, Flexport Capital can enable more logistics options that drive down landed costs. Flexport clients have used financing to ship goods prior to peak-season rates, negotiate early-payment discounts for better supplier terms, and build up sufficient inventory to transition from air to ocean freight.