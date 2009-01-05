Product Classification
HS Classification Update 2022
Are you prepared for changing product classifications in 2022?
What Is Happening In 2022?
On January 1, 2022, the World Customs Organization’s (WCO) 7th edition Harmonized System (HS) will bring sweeping changes to how importers determine and assign Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes to many of their products. If importers do not update their classification codes by the deadline, shipments could be delayed by Customs at the border and incur storage fees until corrections are made.
70+ Headings & Subheadings Added
351 Global HS Updates Made
1,500+ US HTS Codes Updated
What Can You Do To Prepare?
Importers should ensure their current product classifications are correct by conducting a full product database review. Once existing codes have been reviewed, importers should enlist experienced classifiers to determine which codes need to be updated by the start of 2022. Stay ahead by downloading the Concordance Table to see how your US HTS codes may shift.
Need Help? Ask The Flexport Classification Team.
Our industry leading experts provide deep industry expertise and a commitment to compliance. Our services give importers the ability to classify any product they import, in most countries around the world. We can also provide any supplemental Customs information you need to stay compliant, including PGA, FTA, Section 301, and more.