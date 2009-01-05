We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.

Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. We deliver deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.

Our platform is the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.