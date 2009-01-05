You Fill The Container. We Fill In The Rest.
With Flexport, all the ocean freight boxes are checked. Container location and contents, milestones and exceptions. It's all in our Flexport Platform for higher levels of reliability and available ocean space, ready for you to take informed decisions for your ocean freight.
A Single System For All Your Shipments
Simplify Workflows
Step out of the messy reality of calls, faxes, and endless emails and into a new world, where everything is connected to a single platform — suppliers, shippers, customs, ports, and more.
Coordinate With Confidence
You’ll gain shipment visibility for every order, at every step of the way, with the ability for everyone involved to instantly pull it up on-demand and respond with in-app messaging.
Make Smarter Decisions
Your previously siloed data now unlocks predictive modeling, powerful analytics, and actionable insights that our seasoned trade advisors can help you interpret and implement.
About Flexport
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.
Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. We deliver deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.
Our platform is the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.
Why Customers Ship their Ocean Freight with Flexport
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner"
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)