Faster, on-time, cost-effective solutions for your air shipping needs

Air Freight & Air Cargo Shipping: Reliable and predictable delivery for your time-sensitive shipping needs

With Flexport Air Freight, you get more predictability, flexibility and delivery speed for your high-demand goods. We supplement high-frequency commercial capacity with our own dedicated charters enabling customers to avoid unnecessary turbulence in supply chain. With stable capacity and robust planning tools, Flexport takes you from order to uplift in no time.

Choose the right forwarder for your air freight

Flexport delivers best-in-class experience in air cargo tracking with end-to-end visibility on a data-driven platform.

    Ship Your Air Freight With Speed

    It takes as few as 36 hours for air freight to ship from origin to destination.

    Reliable Air Freight

    With more flexibility and precise ETAs, air freight can simplify your process.

    Air Cargo Tracking Made Easy

    A data-driven forwarder will help you unlock real-time views of your supply chain.