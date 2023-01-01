Skip to content
Stand-Out Service and Technology on Ocean, Air, and Land Illustration

Outsmart Demand

Stay Ahead of Demand with Flexport

Unprecedented Visibility and Control in International Shipping—From PO Creation All the Way to Final Delivery

Don’t let logistics challenges slow you down! Flexport’s seamless shipping solutions are designed to outsmart the peak season rush, ensuring your SKUs stay in stock all year round.

  • Improve end-to-end visibility and purchase order management
  • Book and plan shipments across ocean, air, and land
  • Clear customs ahead of time
  • Insure your cargo and protect your goods
  • Access working capital and claim duty drawback
  • Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics

Easy On-Boarding to Modern Freight Forwarding

We believe that elevating your logistics starts with improving visibility. Get started with Flexport’s premium freight forwarder software to streamline your supply chain across air, ocean, and land.

  Ocean

    Ocean

    When shipping to or from the United States, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

  Air

    Air

    Get the US-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

  Trucking

    Trucking

    Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

