FREIGHT FORWARDER - SPAIN TO USA
Ship Your Freight From Spain to the US With More Visibility and Control
Flexport has freight forwarding teams in Barcelona as well as in every region in the United States, specialised in handling daily and weekly shipments across Ocean, Air and Rail. Track everything. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s global logistics platform:
- Gain SKU-level visibility and control, and collaborate with your partners and suppliers in real time
- Quote, book and track your shipments across ocean, air and land
- Clear customs ahead of time
- Insure your cargo and protect your goods
- Access working capital and claim duty drawback
- Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics
Take Control of Your Supply Chain
Move Freight
Ship your goods via Flexport ocean or air options to dial into a decision based on your inventory needs.
Clear Customs
Our technology maximizes the value of your customs data to the rest of your business.
Track Inventory
Track vessels, containers, and goods down to the SKU. Get end-to-end visibility and control anywhere in the world.
Insure Cargo
Experience a fast, fluid, digitally-driven cargo insurance process that’s easy to tailor for more cost effectiveness.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
US Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all of your shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Shipping Freight With Flexport - What our Customers Say
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)