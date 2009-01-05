Flexport Platform
Control and Simplify Your Supply Chain With Flexport.
Unprecedented Visibility and Control in International Shipping—From PO Creation All the Way to Final Delivery
Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track freight shipments. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s logistics platform:
- Improve end-to-end visibility and purchase order management
- Book and plan shipments across ocean, air, and land
- Clear customs ahead of time
- Insure your cargo and protect your goods
- Access working capital and claim duty drawback
- Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics
Every Milestone. Real-Time Insights. All in One Place
Unlock a complete view of your supply chain. Flexport tracks shipments for end-to-end oversight across multiple forwarders and carriers, all in the Flexport Platform or via integrations.
Replace the hunt for updates with a powerful centralized resource. Get seamless, real-time notifications of milestones and exceptions. Search, filter, and collaborate on urgent cargo in minutes. A broader view informs smarter decisions for fewer downstream impacts.
Why Customers Love Flexport Freight Forwarding
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner"
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
Easy On-Boarding to Modern Freight Forwarding
We believe that elevating your logistics starts with improving visibility. Get started with Flexport’s premium freight forwarder software to streamline your supply chain across air, ocean, and land.
Ocean
When shipping to or from the United States, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air
Get the US-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Trucking
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.