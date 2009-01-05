Skip to content
Air Freight

Ship Air Freight With a Forwarder Built for Businesses Like Yours

Be agile in the air. Be ready for anything.

Flexport combines robust software, dedicated service, and competitive rates to give you peace of mind over your supply chain. Let us help make your life easier.

Life's Too Short for Bad Software

For busy entrepreneurs, modern software can provide valuable time savings and leverage. Flexport is a single platform to book and track shipments, communicate with Flexport and suppliers, and review reports and analytics.

Give Us an Origin and Destination. We’ll Handle the Rest.

Flexport’s mission is to make global trade easier for everybody. With services ranging from LCL, air, and delivery to Amazon FBA, we’ve got solutions to fit the needs of the thousands of small businesses and eCommerce entrepreneurs we serve.

Our Experts Are Your Experts

Digitizing your supply chain means all your data from all your shipments is available within the Flexport dashboard. Track each shipment from end to end, seamlessly.

Simplify Your Supply Chain

Streamline every step with Flexport technology and agents to help you book, track, and manage your freight.