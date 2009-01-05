Air Cargo Prices
Make Smart Decisions for Your Business Growth
Every supply chain has unique shipping needs. That is why all of our quotes are tailored to your specific requirements.
Ship to and from anywhere. Track freight shipments. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s global logistics platform:
- Gain SKU-level visibility and control, and collaborate with your partners and suppliers in real time
- Quote, book and track your shipments across ocean, air and land
- Clear customs ahead of time
- Insure your cargo and protect your goods
- Access working capital and claim duty drawback
- Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics
If you have daily or weekly air freight shipments, simply contact our expert today. And we will provide you with a detailed air cargo quote.
Understand Your Air Cargo Rates
While it's important to consider freight prices or charges such as handling costs and customs clearance fees, it is crucial to keep in mind that these charges are only part of the total cost of shipping.
To ensure you're making the best decision for your business, you also need to consider other factors such as reliability, side conditions such as additional warehouse fees and accessorial charges.
Flexport is committed to transparency, so our air cargo prices clearly outline each individual charge.
Why Customers Love Flexport Freight Forwarding
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The growth of our business precipitated a growth in shipments. To scale, we needed technology to support the volume and diversity of our inbound freight.”
Drew Barker, VP of Operations, Bombas
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock, Product Manager, DOTLUX
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold, giving us better understanding and control."
RoxAnne Thomas, U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber
About Flexport
We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone.
Flexport moves freight globally by air, ocean, rail, and truck for the world's leading brands. We deliver deep visibility and control, low and predictable supply chain costs, and faster and more reliable transit times.
Our platform is the first to connect the entire ecosystem of global trade, empowering buyers, sellers and logistics providers of all sizes to grow and innovate.
Stick to the Plan with Predictable Bookings
Seamless technology connects everyone on one centralized Platform. With stable capacity and robust planning tools, predictability is built into bookings. Now that’s flying high.
Catch Issues in Time for Takeoff
When goods move at the speed of air, exceptions need to be fixed faster. The Flexport Platform flags the unexpected in real time, so your just-in-time supply chain can stay on time.
See Where Air Freight Really Lands on Value
The Flexport Platform helps compare costs across modes and determine landed costs down to the SKU. Pull analytics in just a few clicks to plan with your team or make decisions on the fly.
Look Beyond Just Air Cargo Prices
Keep an eye on the total cost of shipping: Business-critical metrics—think transit times, landed costs, and schedule reliability—are just clicks away on the Flexport Platform. Drive better strategy with advanced reporting.