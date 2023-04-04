Skip to content
Unprecedented Visibility and Control in International Shipping—From PO Creation All the Way to Final Delivery

Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track ocean cargo shipments. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s logistics platform:

  • Improve end-to-end visibility and purchase order management
  • Book and plan shipments across ocean, air, and land
  • Clear customs ahead of time
  • Insure your cargo and protect your goods
  • Access working capital and claim duty drawback
  • Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics

Flexport Makes Shipping on Shopify Easy

Life just got easier for merchants shipping on Shopify

Install App

Install App with just a few clicks

Get Freight Estimates

Get ocean freight estimates for FCL, LCL and Flow Direct with no commitment to book or enroll/connect with Flexport.

Review a breakdown of charges and transit times. Flexport's freight estimates provide you with transparency about the real times and comprehensive costs that matter most to you, meaning less hidden costs and time increases down the line.

Enroll or Connect with Flexport

Shopify store owners/staff can connect their store with an existing Flexport account or create a new Flexport account within the app using our streamlined enrollment process requiring minimal inputs from merchants and at no additional cost.

Create Bookings & Get Updates

Once your store is connected and authenticated with Flexport, you can submit or initiate a new booking using saved estimates.

Once the quote is accepted, you will work with the Flexport team for onboarding.

Track your shipments and Inventory in transit

After your booking is confirmed, track your shipment progress from origin to destination with SKU-level inventory tracking and visibility with milestone updates and shipment movement timelines.

What's coming next? Check out our Roadmap

  • Expanded Freight Service Offerings:
    • Air freight
  • Expanded Non-Freight Service Offerings as add ons:
    • Flexport Capital
    • Insurance
    • Cargo protection

Who is this App for?

  • Shopify merchants shipping products to U.S. customers.
  • APAC suppliers who own Shopify storefronts for their shippers.
  • You don’t have to be well-versed in the industry because Flexport has the 24/7 customer care you need to get you up and running.

Keep up with our roadmap to see how our coverage options continue to grow!

What does this App do?

  1. Choose the best ocean freight services for your business with LCL and FCL offerings.
  2. Seamlessly integrate your Shopify Product Library.
  3. SKU-level visibility to inventory in transit from factory to fulfillment center.
  4. 24/7 support from Flexport’s logistics experts on customs clearance, cargo insurance, working capital, and more!

Where does the Flexport App ship?

  • APAC to US
    • China to US
    • Vietnam to US
    • Taiwan to US
    • India to US
    • Australia to US
  • Coming soon:
    • EU to US

Why Customers Love Flexport Freight Forwarding

Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.

  • “The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."

    Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)

  • "In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner"

    Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)

  • "With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"

    RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)

Every Milestone. Real-Time Insights. All in One Place

Unlock a complete view of your supply chain. Flexport tracks shipments for end-to-end oversight across multiple forwarders and carriers, all in the Flexport Platform or via integrations.

Replace the hunt for updates with a powerful centralized resource. Get seamless, real-time notifications of milestones and exceptions. Search, filter, and collaborate on urgent cargo in minutes. A broader view informs smarter decisions for fewer downstream impacts.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Canada, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get the Canada-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.