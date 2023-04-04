Freight Forwarding
MP Test - Hero Side by Side Module
Unprecedented Visibility and Control in International Shipping—From PO Creation All the Way to Final Delivery
Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track ocean cargo shipments. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s logistics platform:
- Improve end-to-end visibility and purchase order management
- Book and plan shipments across ocean, air, and land
- Clear customs ahead of time
- Insure your cargo and protect your goods
- Access working capital and claim duty drawback
- Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics
Flexport Makes Shipping on Shopify Easy
Life just got easier for merchants shipping on Shopify
Install App
Install App with just a few clicks
Get Freight Estimates
Get ocean freight estimates for FCL, LCL and Flow Direct with no commitment to book or enroll/connect with Flexport.
Review a breakdown of charges and transit times. Flexport's freight estimates provide you with transparency about the real times and comprehensive costs that matter most to you, meaning less hidden costs and time increases down the line.
Enroll or Connect with Flexport
Shopify store owners/staff can connect their store with an existing Flexport account or create a new Flexport account within the app using our streamlined enrollment process requiring minimal inputs from merchants and at no additional cost.
Create Bookings & Get Updates
Once your store is connected and authenticated with Flexport, you can submit or initiate a new booking using saved estimates.
Once the quote is accepted, you will work with the Flexport team for onboarding.
Track your shipments and Inventory in transit
After your booking is confirmed, track your shipment progress from origin to destination with SKU-level inventory tracking and visibility with milestone updates and shipment movement timelines.
What's coming next? Check out our Roadmap
- Expanded Freight Service Offerings:
- Air freight
- Expanded Non-Freight Service Offerings as add ons:
- Flexport Capital
- Insurance
- Cargo protection
Why Customers Love Flexport Freight Forwarding
Today, Flexport connects almost 10,000 customers and suppliers across 116 countries.
“The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner"
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
"With Flexport, the visibility of our supply chain has gone up tenfold"
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
Every Milestone. Real-Time Insights. All in One Place
Unlock a complete view of your supply chain. Flexport tracks shipments for end-to-end oversight across multiple forwarders and carriers, all in the Flexport Platform or via integrations.
Replace the hunt for updates with a powerful centralized resource. Get seamless, real-time notifications of milestones and exceptions. Search, filter, and collaborate on urgent cargo in minutes. A broader view informs smarter decisions for fewer downstream impacts.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Canada, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get the Canada-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.