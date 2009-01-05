Global Air Cargo Shipping

Accelerate performance and growth for your entire supply chain. Ship to and from anywhere. Track everything. Collaborate with everyone. Now you can do it all in one place with Flexport’s global logistics platform:

Gain SKU-level visibility and control, and collaborate with your partners and suppliers in real time

Quote, book and track your shipments across ocean, air and land

Clear customs ahead of time

Insure your cargo and protect your goods

Access working capital and claim duty drawback

Access our logistics and customs experts, reporting tools, and analytics