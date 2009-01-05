Skip to content

Navigating the Flexport Platform

How to Invite Users and Manage Settings on Our Platform

This video explains how to invite new users to the platform and adjust their settings. You'll learn how to send invitations, set permissions, and customise notifications.

View Video

How to Prioritise and Tag Your Shipments

This video shows how to prioritise shipments and add tags to help you organise and track them. It covers setting shipment priorities and using tags for better organisation.

View Video

How to Navigate Your Supply Chain Using Filters

Learn how to use filters to navigate your supply chain more efficiently. This video demonstrates how to apply and customise filters to find specific shipments.

View Video

How to Request a Quote on Our Platform

This video guides you through the process of requesting shipping quotes. It also covers how to create booking templates for recurring shipments to make future quote requests easier.

View Video

How to Navigate and Track Your Shipments and Upload a Document

This video explains how to track and manage your shipments. It covers viewing shipment details, uploading and accessing important documents, and sharing information with others.

View Video

How to Create Custom Reports

This video shows how to create custom reports on the Flexport platform. It demonstrates how to generate, save, and share a report, as well as schedule it for future use.

View Video

How to Add A New Supplier to Your Account

This video explains how to add new suppliers to your account to streamline collaboration and centralise information for easier management and coordination.

View Video

How to Use the Exception Management Tool

This video introduces the Exception Management tool, designed to proactively alert you to potential shipment issues, such as delays or changes in cargo dates, helping to minimise disruptions in your supply chain.

View Video

How to Use the Sustainability Dashboard

This video explains how to use the Emissions Analytics feature on the Flexport platform to track and compare emissions from Flexport and non-Flexport shipments. It also shows how to customise and visualise emissions data through various charts, with the option to download reports or create custom emissions reports.

View Video

How to View Emissions Analytics

This video explains how to use the Emissions Analytics feature on the Flexport platform to track and compare emissions from Flexport and non-Flexport shipments. It also shows how to customise and visualise emissions data through various charts.

View Video