Navigating the Flexport Platform
How to Invite Users and Manage Settings on Our Platform
This video explains how to invite new users to the platform and adjust their settings. You'll learn how to send invitations, set permissions, and customise notifications.
How to Prioritise and Tag Your Shipments
This video shows how to prioritise shipments and add tags to help you organise and track them. It covers setting shipment priorities and using tags for better organisation.
How to Navigate Your Supply Chain Using Filters
Learn how to use filters to navigate your supply chain more efficiently. This video demonstrates how to apply and customise filters to find specific shipments.
How to Request a Quote on Our Platform
This video guides you through the process of requesting shipping quotes. It also covers how to create booking templates for recurring shipments to make future quote requests easier.
How to Navigate and Track Your Shipments and Upload a Document
This video explains how to track and manage your shipments. It covers viewing shipment details, uploading and accessing important documents, and sharing information with others.
How to Create Custom Reports
This video shows how to create custom reports on the Flexport platform. It demonstrates how to generate, save, and share a report, as well as schedule it for future use.
How to Add A New Supplier to Your Account
This video explains how to add new suppliers to your account to streamline collaboration and centralise information for easier management and coordination.
How to Use the Exception Management Tool
This video introduces the Exception Management tool, designed to proactively alert you to potential shipment issues, such as delays or changes in cargo dates, helping to minimise disruptions in your supply chain.
How to Use the Sustainability Dashboard
This video explains how to use the Emissions Analytics feature on the Flexport platform to track and compare emissions from Flexport and non-Flexport shipments. It also shows how to customise and visualise emissions data through various charts, with the option to download reports or create custom emissions reports.
How to View Emissions Analytics
