Navigating the Flexport Seller Portal
How to Navigate the Flexport Seller Portal: Key Features and Setup
Get a high-level overview of the Flexport Seller Portal and learn how to use its key features to manage orders, inventory, and account settings efficiently. This video will walk you through essential tabs like Orders, Reports, and Settings, ensuring a smooth onboarding experience and seamless e-commerce management.
How to Connect Your Shopify Store to the Flexport Seller Portal
Discover how to integrate your Shopify store with the Flexport Seller Portal in just a few steps. This tutorial covers the setup process, key settings like auto-approval and order delays, and how to manage your orders effectively for streamlined fulfillment.
How to Create an Inbound Shipment to Reserve Storage
Learn how to create an inbound shipment in the Flexport Seller Portal to reserve storage efficiently. This tutorial guides you through each step, from selecting shipment origins and adding SKUs to choosing carriers and reviewing shipment details, ensuring an organised and effective process for your inventory management.
Seller Portal | How to Fulfill Customer Orders Using Flexport’s DTC Fulfillment Network
Learn how to fulfill customer orders using Flexport’s Direct-to-Consumer Fulfillment Network. This step-by-step guide walks you through creating an inbound shipment, adding products, selecting carriers, and preparing essential documents to ensure smooth and efficient delivery to your customers.