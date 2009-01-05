Thank you for submitting your information. A Flexport operator will be in touch shortly to guide you through the rest of the process.
Please check your email for further information.
What you can expect next:
1. Activate your account
We have created a Flexport Platform account for you. Please check your email inbox and activate your account by clicking on the email and logging into Flexport.
2. Review and accept your quote
In your Flexport account, you will receive a final freight quote to book your shipment. Review and accept that quote to complete your booking process.
3. Complete your account onboarding
Your Flexport success representative will help you complete your account onboarding and prepare your cargo for shipment.