Skip to content
Thank You

Thank you for submitting your information. A Flexport operator will be in touch shortly to guide you through the rest of the process.

Please check your email for further information.

What you can expect next:

  • 1. Activate your account

    We have created a Flexport Platform account for you. Please check your email inbox and activate your account by clicking on the email and logging into Flexport.

  • 2. Review and accept your quote

    In your Flexport account, you will receive a final freight quote to book your shipment. Review and accept that quote to complete your booking process.

  • 3. Complete your account onboarding

    Your Flexport success representative will help you complete your account onboarding and prepare your cargo for shipment.