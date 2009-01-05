Future-proof your supply chain: Get your free scenario planning guide now
This guide gives you exclusive access to:
- Practical step by step approach to scenario planning
- Helpful checklist to identify actions you can take to strengthen your current capabilities
- 60 minute video with a panel of experts discussing actionable strategies to navigate potential disruptions in your supply chain
The Importance of Scenario Planning
Scenario planning replaces static predictions and instead acts as a toolkit of customized backup plans and contingencies for unexpected situations – helping you build supply chain resilience.
With response procedures in place, you can better manage risks, and make faster, more informed decisions when responding to disruption.
This guide will show you how scenario planning can work as part of your broader strategy planning framework. The following four steps will show you how to apply it to your supply chain, and help you prepare for the future and your next round of RFPs.