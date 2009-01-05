Scenario planning replaces static predictions and instead acts as a toolkit of customized backup plans and contingencies for unexpected situations – helping you build supply chain resilience.

With response procedures in place, you can better manage risks, and make faster, more informed decisions when responding to disruption.

This guide will show you how scenario planning can work as part of your broader strategy planning framework. The following four steps will show you how to apply it to your supply chain, and help you prepare for the future and your next round of RFPs.