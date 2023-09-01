Flexport Terms and Conditions

By requesting or accepting goods or services from Flexport, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Flexport”), the Customer agrees to the following terms and conditions of service (“Terms and Conditions”).

Flexport may from time to time change these Terms and Conditions. Any changes are effective immediately upon publication on our website at www.flexport.com/terms.

Flexport Privacy Policy: www.flexport.com/privacy