Flexport Terms and Conditions

By requesting or accepting goods or services from Flexport, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Flexport”), the Customer agrees to the following terms and conditions of service (“Terms and Conditions”).

Flexport may from time to time change these Terms and Conditions. Any changes are effective immediately upon publication on our website at www.flexport.com/terms.

Flexport Privacy Policy: www.flexport.com/privacy

Effective Date: September 1, 2023

Customs brokerage services are provided in the United States by Flexport’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Flexport Customs LLC, a licensed customs broker with a national permit.

International ocean freight forwarding services are provided by Flexport International LLC, a licensed Ocean Transportation Intermediary, FMC# 025219NF.

U.S. trucking services are provided by Flexport International LLC, an FMCSA licensed property broker, USDOT #2594279 and MC #906604-B. Flexport’s Standard Trucking Accessorial Rate Sheet applies to all trucking services and is available upon request.

Cargo insurance is underwritten by an authorized insurance company and is offered by locally licensed and authorized insurance subsidiaries and affiliates of Flexport Insurance Holding Company. See here for more cargo insurance information and disclosures.