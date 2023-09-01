Flexport Terms and Conditions
By requesting or accepting goods or services from Flexport, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Flexport”), the Customer agrees to the following terms and conditions of service (“Terms and Conditions”).
Flexport may from time to time change these Terms and Conditions. Any changes are effective immediately upon publication on our website at www.flexport.com/terms.
- Deliverr Terms of Service for Distribution and Fulfillment Services - Effective starting May 1, 2025
- Flexport Canada Customs Brokerage Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Canada Logistics ULC Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Capital Financing Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Carbon Program Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Customs Brokerage and General Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Developer Community Terms & Conditions
- Flexport European Trucking Terms & Conditions
- Flexport European Warehouse Receipt Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Factoring General Terms & Conditions
- Flexport+ Free Trial Promotion Terms and Conditions
- Flexport General Rate and Quote Terms and Conditions
- Flexport International Air Waybill Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Payment Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Rail & Multimodal Freight Forwarding Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Software and Visibility Terms & Conditions
- Flexport U.S. and Mexico Truck Broker Terms & Conditions
- Flexport Warehouse Receipt Terms & Conditions
- International Ocean Bill of Lading Terms & Conditions - Flexport International LLC
- International Ocean Tariff
- Ocean Shipping Reform Act (OSRA) D&D Dispute Resolution
Customs brokerage services are provided in the United States by Flexport’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Flexport Customs LLC, a licensed customs broker with a national permit.
International ocean freight forwarding services are provided by Flexport International LLC, a licensed Ocean Transportation Intermediary, FMC# 025219NF.
U.S. trucking services are provided by Flexport International LLC, an FMCSA licensed property broker, USDOT #2594279 and MC #906604-B. Flexport’s Standard Trucking Accessorial Rate Sheet applies to all trucking services and is available upon request.
Cargo insurance is underwritten by an authorized insurance company and is offered by locally licensed and authorized insurance subsidiaries and affiliates of Flexport Insurance Holding Company. See here for more cargo insurance information and disclosures.