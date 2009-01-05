Hey Egmont!
Egmont & Flexport
You’re a trailblazing media corporation setting the standard in the industry. A strategy which is paying off, with solid financial performance delivering a revenue growth of 11% in 2022.
Together, we can quickly improve the visibility and sustainability of your supply chain, facilitating your strategic priorities to drive growth and improve your Scope 3 emissions targets.
“Our strategy is to grow with the modern consumer, scaling up and standing out.”*
Steffen Kragh, CEO, Egmont
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to innovation in media, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room for growth.
You need a partner that can match your agility, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and sustainability by maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to grow with the modern consumer.
Working Together
We know being strategic and ambitious to be the best in your industry sets you apart from your competitors. So, when things become unclear in your supply chain, you need the visibility to act quickly and decisively. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to accelerate your supply chain transformation by improving visibility and operational efficiency while deepening your understanding of what Scope 3 emissions you’re producing and finding the optimal mix of ocean, rail, air, and trucking to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Resources to Help You Close Your Supply Chain Gap
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The Flexport team has really invested time and energy into the relationship with us and our suppliers. At every stage of our partnership, they have been flexible, agile, and determined to do the best thing for our business."
Hans Danhof (Supply Chain Director, Blokker)
"I’m extremely impressed by the Flexport system – with how user-friendly it is, and how good report building is. It’s by far the best on the market"
James Day (Co-Founder & Operations Director, Mous)
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)