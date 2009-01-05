Skip to content
Sustainability Starts with Awareness, Measure Your Freight Emissions Today

Take the first step in building a greener future. Our transportation emissions calculator empowers you to take control of your environmental impact in seconds. By quantifying your emissions responsibly, you're gaining valuable insights to make informed choices.

Add shipment leg one by one to calculate emissions.


Mode
Origin Port
Destination Port
Shipment Weight/TEUs
Reefers
Inland

How are the freight emissions calculated

Greenhouse gas emissions are calculated per shipment and by individual leg of the shipping route. Each calculation is based on available data unique to the cargo and route including weight, distance traveled, and methods of transportation.

GLEC 2

Emissions Management Starts with Reliable and Accurate Measurement

Flexport has partnered with EcoTransit World to provide an industry-leading emissions calculator to help clients more easily track and disclose GHG emissions. The tool is accredited by the Smart Freight Centre, and is in conformance with the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) Framework and ISO 14083. Methodology also aligns with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, UN-led Green Freight Action Plan and CDP reporting.

Flexport helps you calculate emissions from any shipment.

Try it today and get your first ten shipment calculations for free. Upload a CSV file with shipments or connect directly to your Non-Vessel-Operating (NVO) to automatically track your shipments and report emissions. Calculate emissions in seconds for up to 20,000 shipments at once.

