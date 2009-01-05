Hey Sports Group Denmark!
Sports Group Denmark & Flexport
You’re a sportswear and fashion innovator who provides the best quality products at affordable prices to your customers.
And your strategy is paying off, with a remarkable growth over the past two years.
Together, we can accelerate improved communication and collaboration across your supply chain network to drive business agility and international growth.
“We would like to move purchases out of China, so we will buy as little as possible in China. But it's not easy, and it's a process that's going to take years.”*
Bjarne Brink Jeppesen, CEO, Sports Group Denmark
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to sportswear innovation, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room to grow.
You need a partner who can help you maintain greater coordination and communication with new and existing manufacturers as you move your production away from China, reducing disruptions during the process. So you can continue leading the growth and expansion of your company.
Working Together
We know being fast is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain network, you need the right tools to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to international growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to make collaborating and communicating with suppliers and warehouses easy – with message threads that follow your PO across workflows, while exception management keeps things running smoothly.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)