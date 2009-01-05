Hey TRUMPF!
TRUMPF & Flexport
You’re a trailblazing manufacturer with the mission to “do business responsibly for future generations”. And you’re delivering on that goal, with a record order intake of 5.6 billion euros – an increase of 42%.
Let’s collaborate to provide you full supply chain visibility, empowering your growth and to help you achieve your goal of a 14% reduction in annual emissions within your supply chain by 2030.
“Getting parts to customers quickly is one of TRUMPF’s top priorities. If a customer’s machine stops working, they have a significant problem.(...)In urgent cases, we even have a service provider who will go to the warehouse at night to prepare an order.”*
Axel Erber, Head of Internal Sales, TRUMPF
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to industrial machine manufacturing, we know you’re an established challenger in most markets and a leader in some. But there’s still room to grow. You need a partner that can match your agility, helping you increase efficiency, predictability and sustainability by maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to be the best partner to your suppliers and customers.
Working Together
We know being strategic and ambitious sets you apart from your competitors. So, when things become unclear in your supply chain, you need the visibility to act quickly and decisively. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to accelerate your supply chain transformation by improving visibility and operational efficiency while deepening your understanding of your supply chain emissions levels to find the optimal freight mix.
Resources to Help You Close Your Supply Chain Gap
Global Ocean Carriers Halt Red Sea Transits – What to Expect
Read our current recommendations and follow along for continued updates following attacks on commercial ships routing via the Suez.
Eguide
Poor visibility, disconnected networks and complex emissions tracking can hold your supply chain back. In our guide, we’re tackling these problems with strategic solutions to help you unlock value in your supply chain.
On-Demand Webinar
Would you like to stay one step ahead of unpredictability and prepare for next year's growth? Rewatch our latest webinar on demand to learn more about closing the gaps in your supply chain.
Emissions Calculator
Sustainability Starts with Awareness. Take the first step in building a greener future, measure your freight emissions today with Flexport.org's Open Emissions Calculator.
“In western markets, especially, customers are paying more and more attention to the carbon emissions produced by companies. Those that can show they have climate-friendly value chains will secure themselves a competitive advantage.”*
Jens Ottnad, R + D Head Data & AI, TRUMPF
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"Even in difficult situations, we have a firm grip on the latest information. In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
“Our first year was all about showing us the missing links in our supply chain. Flexport helped us find them, fix them, and streamline them. We saw significant savings."
RoxAnne Thomas (U.S. Transportation Manager, Gerber)
"I had worked with Flexport before and knew we would have access to specialist people that would proactively keep us informed and guide us through the process."
Ghislain Liabeuf (Operations and Logistics Director, Rensair)