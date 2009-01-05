Customs
Happy With Your Current Customs Broker?
The process you’re familiar with, the tech to take it to the next level.
Work with Flexport brokers—even if you don’t ship with us—to minimize what can be minimized, while our technology maximizes the value of your customs data to the rest of your business.
You’re Cleared For A Better Customs Experience
Landed Costs, Made Easier
Calculate landed costs for your SKUs. The Flexport Platform structures customs entry data, duties, and other logistics spends to make it your one source for fast, accurate answers.
Proactive Exception Management
It’s clear: Exceptions should be managed before arrivals, not after. You and your Flexport broker see exceptions faster, with built-in escalation plans to minimize added costs and delays.
Customs Brokers Informed by Data
Our brokers do more than clear goods. They find patterns to improve your import strategy, increase duty avoidance and minimization, and find strategic opportunities others miss.
Search Everything. Stop at Nothing.
Search for what you want—SKU, HS code, PO, style, or customs entry number—in any customs document. Then find it and related items all in one place. No more time lost bouncing between systems.
Follow the Customs Rules. Then Change the Game.
Look past your next clearance to strengthen your customs strategy. Flexport trade advisors can help find new import paths, duty minimization strategies, and other strategic gains that will move the needle.
Start Today
Exploring New Partners? See How We’re Different
Tech assisted processes, global expertise, and a path to predictive landed costs. All are possible with Flexport even if you ship with someone else.