Skip to content
Ocean Air en route
Deliverr and Flexport Logos

End-to-End Global Logistics Designed for eCommerce

Keep Inventory Moving, Stay In-Stock

A new end-to-end global logistics shipping solution that brings your inventory to market faster to help you achieve predictability and growth.

Flow Direct fast shipping icon

Fast, Predictable Transit Times

Achieve supply chain efficiency for your business through Flow Direct. We target 20-30 day transit from origin port to Deliverr fulfillment center with predictable sailing schedules and priority unloading.

Flow Direct Fewer Shipping Delays

Fewer Shipping Delays

Flexport’s compliance and customs team reviews cargo and pre-approves the containers before departure leading to minimal chances of delays in the journey.

Guaranteed Container Space

We guarantee container space through a weekly sailing schedule—allowing you the flexibility to choose the best fit date. Securing space on these containers will be simple, transparent, and guaranteed.

Flow Direct Seamless Operations icon

Seamless Operations

Efficiency gains are achieved through our one singular destination—Flexport origin facilities organize freight for departure and bypass deconsolidation warehouses delivering cargo directly to Deliverr fulfillment centers.

Flexport Flow Direct illustration

Flexport + Deliverr Advantage

Expedited Shipping to Help You Scale Wisely

Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to Deliverr U.S. fulfillment centers. Keep your inventory flowing and your shelves stocked with highly competitive rates available for shipments between 1 and 25 cubic meters.

Copyright © 2021 Flexport, Inc.
Terms of Use. Privacy Policy