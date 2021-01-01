Flexport Flow Direct
End-to-End Global Logistics Designed for eCommerce
Keep Inventory Moving, Stay In-Stock
A new end-to-end global logistics shipping solution that brings your inventory to market faster to help you achieve predictability and growth.
Guaranteed Container Space
We guarantee container space through a weekly sailing schedule—allowing you the flexibility to choose the best fit date. Securing space on these containers will be simple, transparent, and guaranteed.
Fast, Predictable Transit Times
Achieve supply chain efficiency for your business through Flow Direct. We target 20-30 day transit from origin port to partner fulfillment center with predictable sailing schedules and priority unloading.
Fewer Shipping Delays
Flexport’s compliance and customs team reviews cargo and pre-approves the containers before departure leading to minimal chances of delays in the journey.
Seamless Operations
Efficiency gains are achieved through our one singular destination—Flexport origin facilities organize freight for departure and bypass deconsolidation warehouses delivering cargo directly to partner fulfillment centers.
FLEXPORT ADVANTAGE + 3PL FULFILLMENT
Smooth Sailings to Help You Scale
Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to partner fulfillment centers in the U.S. With highly competitive rates available for shipments as small as 1 cubic meter, keep your inventory flowing and your shelves stocked.
Flexport Platform
Your Single Source For Logistics
You, your supply chain partners, and the Flexport team are connected on the Flexport Platform. From here, easily place re-stock orders to your suppliers, track your goods in real-time, and receive proof of delivery. Keep everyone on the same page and your customers happy.
