End-to-End Global Logistics Designed for eCommerce

Keep Inventory Moving, Stay In-Stock

A new end-to-end global logistics solution that brings your inventory to market faster to help you achieve predictability and growth. Combining freight forwarding and fulfillment creates one seamless supply chain experience for all Saltbox members.

Guaranteed Container Space

We guarantee container space through a weekly sailing schedule—allowing you the flexibility to choose the best fit date. Securing space on these containers will be simple, transparent, and guaranteed.

Fast, Predictable Transit Times

Achieve supply chain efficiency for your business through Flow Direct. We target 20-30 day transit from origin port to ShipBob locations with predictable sailing schedules and priority unloading.

Fewer Shipping Delays

Flexport’s compliance and customs team reviews cargo and pre-approves the containers before departure leading to minimal chances of delays in the journey.

Seamless Operations

Efficiency gains are achieved through our one singular destination—Flexport origin facilities organize freight for departure and bypass deconsolidation warehouses delivering cargo directly to Saltbox locations.

FLEXPORT ADVANTAGE + 3PL FULFILLMENT

Smooth Sailings to Help You Scale

Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to partner fulfillment centers in the U.S. With highly competitive rates available for shipments as small as 1 cubic meter, keep your inventory flowing and your shelves stocked.

