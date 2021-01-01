Skip to content
Image depicting Flexport Flow Direct's 3PL Fulfillment Network

ShipBob’s Customers Improve End-to-End Global Logistics with Flexport

ShipBob & Flexport. Better Together.

ShipBob customers seeking to improve their Direct-to-Consumer business can benefit from Flexports end-to-end global logistics solution. Flexport brings your inventory to market faster to help you achieve predictability and growth. Combining freight forwarding and fulfillment creates one seamless supply chain experience for all ShipBob merchants.

Flow Direct fast shipping icon

Fast, Predictable Transit Times

Achieve supply chain efficiency for your business through Flow Direct. We target 20-30 day transit from origin port to ShipBob locations with predictable sailing schedules and priority unloading.

Flow Direct Fewer Shipping Delays

Fewer Shipping Delays

Flexport’s compliance and customs team reviews cargo and pre-approves the containers before departure leading to minimal chances of delays in the journey.

Guaranteed Container Space

We guarantee container space through a weekly sailing schedule—allowing you the flexibility to choose the best fit date. Securing space on these containers will be simple, transparent, and guaranteed.

Flow Direct Seamless Operations icon

Seamless Operations

Efficiency gains are achieved through our one singular destination—Flexport origin facilities organize freight for departure and bypass deconsolidation warehouses delivering cargo directly to ShipBob fulfillment centers.

Flexport Flow Direct illustration

FLEXPORT + SHIPBOB ADVANTAGE

Expedited Shipping to Help You Scale Wisely

Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to ShipBob U.S. fulfillment centers. Keep your inventory flowing and your shelves stocked with highly competitive rates available for shipments between 1 and 25 cubic meters.

  • The more time that I can save spending energy on things like freight and fulfillment, the more time I can spend on other details for my company.

    Emily Coolbaugh

    Logistics Coordinator

Copyright © 2021 Flexport, Inc.
Terms of Use. Privacy Policy