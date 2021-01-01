ShipBob’s Customers Improve End-to-End Global Logistics with Flexport
ShipBob & Flexport. Better Together.
ShipBob customers seeking to improve their Direct-to-Consumer business can benefit from Flexports end-to-end global logistics solution. Flexport brings your inventory to market faster to help you achieve predictability and growth. Combining freight forwarding and fulfillment creates one seamless supply chain experience for all ShipBob merchants.
Fast, Predictable Transit Times
Achieve supply chain efficiency for your business through Flow Direct. We target 20-30 day transit from origin port to ShipBob locations with predictable sailing schedules and priority unloading.
Fewer Shipping Delays
Flexport’s compliance and customs team reviews cargo and pre-approves the containers before departure leading to minimal chances of delays in the journey.
Guaranteed Container Space
We guarantee container space through a weekly sailing schedule—allowing you the flexibility to choose the best fit date. Securing space on these containers will be simple, transparent, and guaranteed.
Seamless Operations
Efficiency gains are achieved through our one singular destination—Flexport origin facilities organize freight for departure and bypass deconsolidation warehouses delivering cargo directly to ShipBob fulfillment centers.
FLEXPORT + SHIPBOB ADVANTAGE
Expedited Shipping to Help You Scale Wisely
Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to ShipBob U.S. fulfillment centers. Keep your inventory flowing and your shelves stocked with highly competitive rates available for shipments between 1 and 25 cubic meters.
