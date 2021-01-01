Flow Direct:
Global Logistics
for eCommerce
How Does Flow Direct Work?
Flexport Flow Direct provides weekly sailings with fast transit times from China directly to ShipHero fulfillment centers in the U.S. With highly competitive rates available for shipments up to 25 cubic meters.
SAILING SCHEDULES
Consistent Sailings to Help You Forecast and Scale
We operate on a guaranteed sailing schedule to provide predictablity and flexibility for your inventory replenishment. Securing space on these containers will be simple, easy, and transparent.
CLEAR CUSTOMS
Pre-Approved Containers. Fewer Shipping Delays. Less Worry.
Flexport’s compliance and customs team reviews cargo and pre-approves the containers before departure leading to minimal chances of delays in the journey.
BYPASS DECONSOLIDATION
Fast Transit Times Achieved Through Dedicated Containers
Achieve supply chain efficiency for your business through Flow Direct—our fulfillment network enables your shipments to skip deconsolidation which saves valuable transit days and reduces overall costs.
SHIPHERO FC ARRIVAL
Expedited Delivery Direct to ShipHero Fulfillment Centers
Efficiency gains are achieved through one singular destination—Flexport origin facilities organize freight for departure to deliver cargo directly to ShipHero fulfillment centers.
Not a ShipHero Merchant yet?
Learn more about ShipHero’s services and warehouse management software (WMS) to start shipping products on Flow Direct. Contact an expert today.
