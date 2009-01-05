📅 Date: Tuesday, January, 13 2026

⏰ Time: 4:00 PM – 8:30 PM

📍 Location: Park Hyatt Saigon

2 Lam Son Square, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

What’s on Tap?

🥂Welcome Happy Hour

🌍 Flexport Global Vision & Strategy 2026

☕ Networking Hour (Appetizers & Drinks)

🚢✈️ Panel Discussion: 2026 Ocean & Air Freight Outlook

💬 Q&A Session

🍽️ Networking Dinner

🤝 A room full of logistics pros ready to connect

Don’t miss this chance to make meaningful connections and learn about the latest and greatest in global supply chain technology.

RSVP now to secure your spot and make sure we save you a drink!